Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.90 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce $711.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.72 million and the highest is $736.07 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

