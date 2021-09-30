Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of SON opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

