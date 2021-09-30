Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the lowest is $7.94 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.58 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

