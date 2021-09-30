PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

PVH stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $25,903,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

