Head-To-Head Review: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) versus Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 222.06%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -409.48% -39.16% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 82.85 -$43.71 million ($1.11) -1.86 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 941.55 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

