Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of ASH opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

