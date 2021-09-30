International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of IP opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

