Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

TGP opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.