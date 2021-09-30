Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.27

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $25.80. Misonix shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 55,326 shares traded.

MSON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $444.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Misonix by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

