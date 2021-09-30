Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $685.01

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 685.01 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 789 ($10.31). Renew shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 68,605 shares traded.

RNWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Get Renew alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 784.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.