BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.04

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.23). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 215,251 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.04. The firm has a market cap of £400.35 million and a PE ratio of 27.55.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

