KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. Terex has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.