SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.68 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $485.33.

HUM stock opened at $395.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $6,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $2,312,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

