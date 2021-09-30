B. Riley Weighs in on S&W Seed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

SANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

