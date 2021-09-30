SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -34.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

