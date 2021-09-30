Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.27.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.