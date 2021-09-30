Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -1,244.15% N/A -1,422.60% PPD 3.85% -53.95% 6.08%

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and PPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 21.18 -$2.89 million N/A N/A PPD $4.68 billion 3.51 $153.69 million $1.13 41.42

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Stem Cell.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPD has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Stem Cell and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 10 3 0 2.23

PPD has a consensus target price of $44.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PPD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPD beats U.S. Stem Cell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

