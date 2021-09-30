Financial Contrast: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.10%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Integer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.80 $77.26 million $2.77 32.87 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.95

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

