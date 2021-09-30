Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Critical Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 76.56 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.02 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

