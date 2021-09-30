XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 221.20% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

