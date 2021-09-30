Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

