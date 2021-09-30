Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.98 on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

