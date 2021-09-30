Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $781.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $718.26 and a 200 day moving average of $676.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.