Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NTT DATA in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NTDTY. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
