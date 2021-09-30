Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NTT DATA in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTDTY. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

