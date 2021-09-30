Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Increased by Truist Securiti

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

PEB opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

