BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.99.

NYSE BBL opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

