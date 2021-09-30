Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 405% compared to the average volume of 1,573 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $97.59 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

