Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,791 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average volume of 906 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $446.05 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.38 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

