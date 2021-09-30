Moody’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,685% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

NYSE:MCO opened at $359.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.