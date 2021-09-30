Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.42. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 24,224 shares.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.