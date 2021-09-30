Financial Analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.16%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.16 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.07 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.