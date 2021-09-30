Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KIGRY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.