Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
