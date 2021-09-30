Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.99 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.02. Immatics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

