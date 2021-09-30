Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

