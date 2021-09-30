United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

