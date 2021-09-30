Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

