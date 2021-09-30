Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (down previously from C$7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.72.

ACB stock opened at C$8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

