Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCTBF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

