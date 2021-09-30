Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STVN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

STVN stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

