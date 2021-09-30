Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

GPK stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

