Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €83.71 ($98.48) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is €85.93 and its 200 day moving average is €86.09.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.