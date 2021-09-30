Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €54.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.92 ($76.38).

VNA opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.36 and its 200 day moving average is €55.31.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

