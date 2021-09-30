Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Mihiri Jayaweera Buys 4,000 Shares

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.99. Wincanton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

WIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

