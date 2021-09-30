JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €108.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.64 ($125.45).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €93.38 ($109.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

