UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,243 ($42.37) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,684.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,594.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,990.82 ($39.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

