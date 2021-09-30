Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head to Head Review

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cango and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 1.89 $516.40 million $3.40 1.17 Motorsport Games $19.05 million 13.39 -$1.76 million ($0.25) -57.38

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cango and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00

Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67% Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91%

Summary

Cango beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

