FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) vs. Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Critical Comparison

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million 3.20 $8.71 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 3.42 $3.03 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 38.93% 52.80% 38.70% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

