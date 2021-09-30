Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $202.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 5719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

