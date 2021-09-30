The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 17,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

