Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.52, but opened at $119.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 58,388 shares trading hands.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

